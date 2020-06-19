Iran COVID-19 update: 2,615 cases, 120 deaths

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari made the announcement on Friday, saying 986 patients out of the 2,615 new cases were hospitalized, while the remaining 1,629 were outpatients who were prescribed and discharged.

She added that 120 people lost their lives in the past day due to the new disease, bringing the total death toll to 9,392.

The health ministry spokesman said that 2,833 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 159,192 have recovered.

So far, over 1.37 million tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

