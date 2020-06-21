  1. Culture
‘Headless’ to go on screen at 2020 Cannes Film Market

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Iranian movie ‘Headless’, directed by Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini, will be screened at the the 2020 Cannes Film Market (the Marche du Film) in France.

A brief synopsis of the flick reads, “Why do you want to kill them? They understand as much as a two-year-old understands.”

Elham Korda, Roya Teymourian, Kazem Sayyahi, Nasser Sajjadi, Mahsa Bagheri, Alireza Riahi, Iraj Shahzadi, Mohammad-Reza Farzad and Mehdi Koushki are among the cast members of the flick.

The Marché du Film is the annual rendezvous for professionals across all walks of the global film industry from producers to distributors, buyers, programmers and more. 

The event will be held on 22-26 June 2020.

