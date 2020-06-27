'It Hit Upon the Roof' to take part in Cannes Critics' Week

Produced by the Art Forum of Kurdistan province, Qaderi’s narrative short movie depicts the life of a young boy who tries not to let his mother wake up by gathering the raindrops falling of their dripping ceiling into his hands.

'It Hits upon the Roof' has been screened in several international film festivals so far such as 2014 Lucania Film Festival in Italy, Lahore Short Film Festival 2013 Celebrating Iranian Heritage, and the third MiCe Film Festival in Valencia, Spain.

It has also won the special award of Switzerland’s courtoujours short film festival.

The Critics' Week, the parallel Cannes Film Festival strand dedicated to first and second films, has revealed the features and shorts that will get the 2020 Critics' Week label. It is the oldest parallel non-competitive section of the Cannes Film Festival. It showcases first and second feature films by directors from all over the world, and has remained true to its tradition of discovering new talents.

ZZ/4959036