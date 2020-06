"The Other" tells the story of a person who has been facing challenges regaining her inner identity on the one hand, and her external conditions are also not very compatible with her on the other hand.

The Best of Latin America will be presented by the US’ TVCortos, The Short Movie Channel, to the Los Angles audience on July 24.

The TV channel will award prizes totaling $2,500 to the short films chosen in this year’s Best of Latin America Short Film Festival.

