'The Trucker and the Fox' to go on screen at Flahertiana Intl. Film Fest.

Lahouti’s Trucker and the Fox chronicles the life of a truck driver Mahmoud Kiani Falavarjani who is a documentarian as well and works on wildlife. The sympathetic documentary captures Kiani Falavarjani’s fascinating life as a family man, eccentric animal lover, and artist. He is an animal lover and an award-winning filmmaker who is best known for his short The Raven and the Fox.

Produced by Iran’s Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the film was presented at the competition of national Turkish Radio and Television (TRT) Corporation, as well as at the Krakow Film Festival (KFF) in Poland.

The documentary was also screened at the Visions du Réel International Film Festival held in Nyon, Switzerland and the 2013 Lussas Doc Film Festival in France.

It has been also taken part in the 2014 Palm Beach Film Festival in the United States and a documentary festival in Belgium.

The film received Student Jury Special Award at the 2014 edition of the festival held in the capital city of Kiev.

The first edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Flahertiana was held in 1995 and until 2006 it was held once in two years. That time it was more like a theoretic workshop, not competition. Since 2006 the festival officially became annual international documentary film festival with international competition jury and FIPRESCI jury.

The event will be held on 11–17 December 2020 in Russia.

