IAEA resolution unacceptable to Iran: Mousavi

Referring to the resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors against the Islamic Republic, he said, “What is certain is that we do not accept the action of the IAEA Board of Governors. The Islamic Republic of Iran has had the highest and most transparent cooperation within the framework of the safeguard with the Board of Governors and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

Mousavi further noted that it is not acceptable that the IAEA is putting pressure on the Islamic Republic based on false claims and wrong information.

“The basis and framework of our cooperation are clear, and therefore, this resolution is unacceptable to us. The most important point is the dual and strange behavior of European countries, especially Germany, Britain, and France,” he added.

“These three countries which are also members of the JCPOA and are aware of the situation have unfortunately entered a non-constructive and dangerous game,” he emphasized.

“We think the European countries are caught in a trap laid by Zionists and the US and once again showed that they are powerless countries which cannot be trusted,” he maintained.

Mousavi also warned the European countries and the IAEA over the issuance of the resolution against the peaceful nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic.

