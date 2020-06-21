Ulyanov underscores full commitment of E3, Russia to JCPOA

"Personal view. There are some elements in the statement on which Russia and E3 hold different views but the thrust of this message seems to be rather positive: full commitment to JCPOA and diplomatic efforts to save it," he tweeted.

"E3 views on snapback are of special importance," he noted.

Russia has called upon the IAEA Secretariat and Iran to settle the problems through constructive dialogue.

In a tweet on Saturday, Ulyanov wrote, “Russia calls upon the #IAEA Secretariat and Iran to settle the problems with access through constructive dialogue, in a businesslike manner, in accordance with standard procedures and without delay.”

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency has passed a controversial resolution to push for intrusive inspections of two nuclear sites in Iran.

The resolution was passed on a meeting by the representatives of the 35-nation Board of Governors on June 19, diplomats attending the meeting said.

Following the US' lead, France, Britain and Germany, all parties to Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), submitted the draft to the IAEA Board of Governors calling on Iran to allow access to the sites.

The text of the resolution says the board “calls on Iran to fully cooperate with the Agency and satisfy the Agency’s requests without any further delay, including by providing prompt access to the locations specified by the Agency.”

Reacting to the proposed draft, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned Thursday on the IAEA against adopting the draft, saying that such a resolution will ruin chances for a “possible agreeable solution.”

