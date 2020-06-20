IAEA resolution has no serious effect on Iran’s situation: VP Jahangiri

Referring to the resolution issued by the IAEA Board of Governors against Iran, Jahangiri noted, “The Islamic Republic has endured the most severe pressures of sanctions in various fields including energy, trade, transportation and banking, and such resolutions do not have a serious impact on the country.”

According to Jahangiri, western countries insist on perpetuating an insecure psychological atmosphere against the Islamic Republic.

He further referred to the difficult and complicated situation of Iran and expressed hope that the country overcomes the hardships in the near future.

