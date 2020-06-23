E3 to become more arrogant if Iran abandons resistance

Speaking to Mehr News Agency on Tuesday, he slammed the adoption of Anti-Iran resolution by IAEA’s Board of Governors, criticizing that after US illegal withdrawal of JCPOA, the 3 European countries made Iran stay in JCPOA and fulfill its obligation to the agreement, however in return, they didn’t honor their own commitments under the deal.

“ The fact that Iran didn’t withdraw JCPOA made UK, France, and Germany arrogant and aggressive so that they drafted their Anti-Iran resolution and it was adopted by International Atomic Energy Agency’s Broad of Governors” stressed Mujtahedi, adding that Iran should not succumb to US and European countries excessive demands and the country’s interests and Iranian nation's dignity should be the priority.

EU’s troika resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran was approved on Friday, June 19 despite the strong opposition of China and Russia, he added.

In this resolution, three European countries including UK, Germany and France backed by the United States urged Iran to end IAEA inspectors’ access to two of its nuclear sites and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Amouei continued.

This is for the first time in eight years that IAEA issues resolution against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi condemned the resolution saying “We think the European countries are caught in a trap laid by Zionists and the US and once again showed that they are powerless countries which cannot be trusted.”

