IRGC to start construction of long-rage air defense: cmdr.

In an interview with Fars News, Brigadier General Shaban said IRGC has manufactured shot and long-range radars and defense systems and is to start its activities in manufacturing long-range defense systems as well.

He made the remarks on the occasion of the first anniversary of the downing of a US Navy MQ-4C Triton drone in June 2019 by Iran’s military.

The IRGC commander added that Iran is capable of manufacturing modern defense systems with the lowest prices.

Referring to the IRGC Aerospace Force release of a new video on Friday that shows the development of the indigenous Khordad-3 air defense system, that downed an intruding US spy drone in 2019, he explained that IRGC has successfully tested the system on the sea.

The released video shows the mobile air defense system launching the missile after being stationed on an Iranian carrier.

The missile successfully hit its target inside the Iranian airspace over the coastal province of Hormuzgan on June 19, 2019.

At the time the IRGC declared that the drone was from the RQ-4 Global Hawk variety. Triton is a slightly modified version of the Global Hawk and is made mostly from its components.

