Iran slams IAEA BoG's 'unconstructive' political resolution

Dismissing the political and non-technical resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors, Mousavi said, "While the Islamic Republic of Iran has the highest level of cooperation with the IAEA, issuance of the resolution is a completely unconstructive and disappointing move."

"Magnifying the Agency's requests by some governments, led by the US, is a clear attempt to create a new crisis for cooperation between Iran and IAEA," he added, noting that the basis of such requests by the IAEA is questionable.

Mousavi called on members of the board of governors to be vigilant against the US and Zionist regime's attempts to reopen the old forged cases that had previously been proven baseless and closed by the entity itself.

He appreciated the governments that precisely analyzed the conditions and political goals behind the resolution and refrained to align with them, saying, "Those member-states that voted in favor of the resolution were expected to understand the hidden goals of the Zionist regime and the US regime and not to support their efforts for a new unnecessary tension in the international arena."

Condemning the three European countries, Britain, France and Germany's move in introducing the resolution, calling it a move under the US pressure, Mousavi said that with this measure, the three governments, which have failed miserably to fulfill their commitments under the deal, intend to evade their JCPOA-related responsibilities regarding Iran.

"The resolution is a clear excessive demand by the US and the three European states, and the Islamic Republic of Iran does not accept any excessive ambitions by any country or organization," he added.

Mousavi also reiterated that the authors of this resolution are responsible for the tension in relations between Iran and the IAEA, and these countries must accept the consequences of this action.

