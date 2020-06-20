Al-Kadhimi to visit Iran, US, S. Arabia: report

As Alaraby reported, in his first round of trips to other countries as of getting appointed, Al-Kadhimi is set to visit the named countries to attract their political and economic support.

Some Iraqi officials say that in his trip to the US, the Iraqi PM will purse Baghdad-Washington's strategical negotiations.

In his recent remarks, al-Al-Kadhimi said that Baghdad will stand by Tehran during the hard times as Tehran did the same.

Iraq will cooperate with Iran to solve the problems for payments of oil and natural gas, he has vowed, adding that he has given the necessary orders to the relevant officials.

Hoping that the oppressive sanctions against Iran will be removed soon, he said that Iraqi officials will use Iran’s experience in the fight against challenges.

Trade is a goal of the Iraqi government although the coronavirus outbreak reduced trade, it will increase in the near future, said al-Kadhimi, stressing that all the debts should be paid in full.

HJ/4953101