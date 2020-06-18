Iraq summons Turkey’s ambassador for second time in week

In a statement released by Iraq News Agency (INA) on Thursday, the ministry has strongly condemned Turkish forces' violation of Iraqi territories on Wednesday.

The ministry noted that such measures are against the international charters and laws, urging Turkey to withdraw its forces from Iraq’s territory. It also pointed out that Iraq reserves the right to protest against such measures at international organizations.

Iraq had summoned Turkish ambassador two days ago over Turkish air force’s strikes in northern Iraq.

In another statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said that it has also summoned Iranian ambassador Iraj Masjedi over alleged “artillery attack” against regions in Erbil. The ministry has pointed to the historic ties between the two countries, calling for a halt to such measures and finding a joint approach for controlling security in joint borders.

