Jun 17, 2020, 6:03 PM

Tehran, Baghdad ink new financial accord

TEHRAN, Jun. 17 (MNA) – The governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), announced on Wednesday that under a newly penned financial framework between Tehran, Baghdad, Iran will use its financial resources in Iraq for purchasing basic goods and unsanctioned products.

Abdolnasser Hemmati made the remarks in Baghdad, where he had a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart.

"Iran will use its huge financial resources in Iraq for doing the purchases under the framework of this agreement," Hemmati said. 

The Iraqi governor Ali Mohsen Al-Alaq, for his part, explained that Iran's resources in Iraq are the revenues of the country earned from exports of gas and electricity to Iraq. 

"From now on, the resources will be used to export basic goods to Iran," he said.

Answering a question about the possibility of foreign influence on the agreement, he said the financial mechanism accord has been signed after agreement of all sides was gained and it is a transparent accord.

He added that the agreement has been internationally approved.

