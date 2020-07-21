Rouhani welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at Tehran's Islamic Summit Conference Hall on Tuesday.

The meeting was held at the presence of Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami, Iranian oil minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, Caretaker of Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade Hossein Modarres Khiabani, and The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Abdolnaser Hemmati.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in the Iranian capital Tehran on Tuesday noon to hold talks with senior Iranian officials, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

Both sides are slated to confer on strengthening bilateral cooperation in various political, economic and cultural fields and discuss the latest regional and international developments.

