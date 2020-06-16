Iraqi Foreign Ministry summons Turkish ambs.

According to reports, the Foreign Ministry of Iraq summoned the Turkish ambassador and expressed its objection over Ankara's bombardment in northern parts of the country.

The foreign ministry of Iraq announced that Turkey’s action violates Iraq’s air space and breaks international laws.

It is worth mentioning that the Defence Ministry of Turkey has reported about launching an airstrike called “Eagle’s Claw” against PKK militia’s position in northern Iraq.

F16 jet fighters of the Turkish army bombed PKK positions in Makhmoor and Sanjar in Northern Iraq.

RHM/4951225