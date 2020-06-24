  1. Politics
New Iraqi FM says Tehran, Riyadh among his first destinations

TEHRAN, Jun. 24 (MNA) – Iraq's Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein has said that Tehran and Riyadh will be the first destinations of his diplomatic trips.

According to Baghdadtoday, he made the remarks in a meeting with a UN official in Iraq.

The Iraqi minister said that the new government will try to adopt a balanced policy towards different countries.

The remarks come as some media had reported last week Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is planning to visit Iran and Saudi Arabia, for attract political and economic support of these two countries.

Iraqi officials' talks on upcoming visits to Iraq come amid the United States’ efforts to cut ties between Baghdad and Tehran.

