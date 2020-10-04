  1. Politics
Al-Kadhimi assesses Iran-Iraq relations as good

TEHRAN, Oct. 04 (MNA) – The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi described his country's relations with Iran as good and said there are no real problems in the relations between the two countries.

He made the remarks in an interview with state-run al-Iraqiya TV.

He noted that "We are not ashamed of our relations with Iran, the United States, and Saudi Arabia, and we must reduce the problems to zero."

Mustafa al-Kadhimi in his remarks showed a reaction to speculations on the imminent closure of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

In this respect, he said that EU and US officials are considering closing their embassies in the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Iraqi prime minister pointed out that if the security of the foreign diplomatic centers is not guaranteed, they (EU and US) will not be able to continue their activities in Baghdad.

Reuters quoted him as claiming that Iraq will plunge into "direct economic collapse" if the United States follows through on threats to close its embassy in Baghdad.

