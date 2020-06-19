Iran, Pakistan stress expansion of economic cooperation

Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Mohammad Ali Hosseini and Adviser to Pakistani Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood met on Thursday discussing the ways to solve the problems between the two countries amid the pandemic.

The two sides stressed the need to develop economic relations and continue consultations to remove obstacles to bilateral cooperation.

Hosseini underlined the importance of barter as a way of doing business for the development of relations between the two neighbors, saying that the development of transit relations in the field of rail, land, and sea transport between the two countries is inevitable.

The Pakistani official, for his part, praised the consular services provided and the approval of the commercial documents of mango exporters to Iran.

Referring to the official announcement of the opening of the Taftan-Mirjaveh border crossing on a full-time basis, he stressed the need to develop bilateral trade relations in line with the neighborliness principle between the two friendly countries.

