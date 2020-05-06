Iranian envoy, Taliban officials hold talks on developments in Afghanistan

During the telephone conversation, the two sides exchanged views on future developments in inter-Afghan talks and comprehensive efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Afghanistan.

The call comes as currently, one of the concerns of the international community is the spread of coronavirus in the country, especially in Taliban-controlled areas. The spread of coronavirus in Afghanistan and widespread economic problems and a shortage of foodstuffs can lead to new and serious damage in the country.

In previous weeks, Taherian held separate meetings with Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, former Afghan president, Leader of Afghan Jamiat-e Islami Salahuddin Rabbani and Leader of the Islamic Dawah Organization of Afghanistan Abdul Rasul Sayyaf in Kabul on Monday to discuss latest political developments in the country, the peace process and issues of mutual interest.

