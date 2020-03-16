  1. Economy
Trade activities resumed at Parviz Khan border

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – The governor of Ghasr-e-shirin Moradali Tatar announced that Parviz Khan joint border restarted its commercial and trade operations on Monday in the presence of the finance minister of Iraqi Kurdistan.

The border's activities were halted on Saturday night due to the outbreak of the coronavirus and the request of the Iraqi side.

Trucks have reportedly restarted transportation of goods via the border.

Parviz Khan is now the only border of five open for transportation of goods with the Iraqi side and a large volume of Iranian products are being exported to Iraq through the border. 

The activity of discharging and unloading goods imported into Iraq has been halted as of March 8, from all borders including Khosravi, Soumar, Mehran, Chazabeh and Shalamcheh.

The measure was taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to disinfect customs offices as well as increase border facilities to combat coronavirus.

