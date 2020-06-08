  1. Economy
Mehran Border Terminal to be reopened for bilateral trade between Iran, Iraq: official

TEHRAN, Jun. 08 (MNA) – Ilam province deputy governor for political and security affairs revealed the reopening of Mehran Border Terminal on Monday for the resumption of trade activities between Iran and Iraq.

Mohammad Nozari said that with the coordination and interaction made with the Iraqi side, Mehran International Border will be reopened today for doing bilateral trade and business activities.

He further noted that 250 trucks, carrying goods, would enter into Iraq via Mehran Border this week on Monday and Wednesday.

The official added, “as of the next week, Mehran Border will be reopened for two days for transporting goods and commodities to neighboring Iraq.”

The priority of discharging and unloading goods will be given to the trucks which are on this border, Nozari emphasized.

