Iran's shipment of medical aid arrives in Venezuela

Venezuela’s government said on Monday that a flight carrying humanitarian aid for the COVID-19 epidemic had arrived from Iran.

“Right now, what we are receiving is different types of testing kits,” Planning Minister Ricardo Menendez said on state television.

Iran’s ambassador to Venezuela, Hojjatollah Soltani, said, “Today we are seeing the arrival of these materials to strengthen Venezuela in its fight against coronavirus.”

Health experts say Venezuela is at high risk in the epidemic due to a broad economic collapse that has severely weakened public hospitals and undermined public services including electricity and running water.

