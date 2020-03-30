IRICA calls on WCO to introduce health protocol instead of borders closure

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mehdi Mirsharifi sent al letter to WCO Secretary General Kunio Mikuriya.

He suggested that the WCO, as a coordination organization of custom affairs, introduce a protocol for the exchange of goods and passengers during the outbreak of contagious diseases such as SARS, Ebola, and Covid-19 and submit it to the customs of the member states instead of closing borders.

If the member states agreed with the compliance of the health protocols and after the signed the document, the commodity exchange activities including export, import, and transit between countries will continue, he added.

