Russia backs Iran’s peaceful satellite launch

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Friday that “the ongoing attempts of the United States side to deprive Iran of the right to reap the benefits of peaceful space technology under false pretexts are a cause for serious concern and profound regret.”

He dismissed as “misleading” the US accusations that the April 22 satellite launch carried out by Iran went against the 2015 resolution.

He added that the United States' prolonged attempts to deprive Iran of the benefits of a peaceful space program under false pretext could be regarded as a serious concern and deep regret, he added.

Nebenzia termed the US allegations against the launch of the satellite, which was carried out on April 22, 2020, as “misleading”.

Iran has never had nuclear weapons; he said adding, the country does not have them currently, and we do not expect it to have them in the future.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has noted that Iran's defensive missile program has nothing to do with the 2231 Resolution since Iranian missile has not basically been designed for carrying nuclear arms.

MR/4941586