‘US trying to distract attentions from its continued economic terrorism’

“Yet another attempt by the US to distract from its continued #EconomicTerrorism on the Iranian people: this time, US is calling on #UNSC to violate its very resolution 2231, and continue arms restrictions on Iran,” Takht-Ravanchi wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

He was responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s comments who urged Saturday the United Nations Security Council to extend the international arms embargo on Iran.

Repeating the unfounded claims, Pompeo said that lifting the sanctions imposed on Tehran may give rise to violence in the Middle East.

Under the 2015 nuclear deal, from which the US unilaterally withdrew last year, a UN ban on weapons sales to Tehran will end in October 2020.

In December 2019, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran intends to stay in the nuclear deal despite the US violations, arguing that the accord will be put to good use in 2020 when a long-running arms embargo against Tehran comes to an end.

As the expiration date gets closer, the White House is getting more nervous and American authorities are doing their utmost to make the restrictions permanent.

