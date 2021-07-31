Iran, Zimbabwe emphasize need to foil US economic terrorism

In addition to condemning illegal and illegitimate US sanctions, Speaker of Zimbabwean National Assembly and Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe stressed the need to expand bilateral cooperation, counter unilateralism and make effort to neutralize US economic terrorism.

Iranian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani met and held talks with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zimbabwe Jacob Francis Mudenda in Zimbabwe on Saturday.

During the talk, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional and international issues.

While exploring various capacities in the political, economic and technological fields, the two sides emphasized the role and importance of parliamentary diplomacy and parliamentary friendship groups between the two countries of Iran and Zimbabwe in deepening bilateral relations.

The two sides also condemned illegal US sanctions imposed against the two countries and stressed the need to develop cooperation in international circles, counter US unilateralism and make effort to neutralize US economic terrorism.

The Speaker of Zimbabwean National Assembly named the United States as the most prominent country in abusing human rights and undermining the rights of the Blacks and termed former US President Donald Trump's behavior in rejecting the election results and rioting in US Congress as the other examples of political immaturity in this country.

