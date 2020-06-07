Transporting medicines, medical equipment subject to US sanctions: IFDA chief

Although the demagogic slogans by the US government say that medicine and medical equipment are not subject to sanctions, transportation of medicines and medical equipment is practically subject to the US sanctions, the issue of which has created many problems for the country, according to Shanehsaz.

He made the remarks on Saturday in a meeting with senior managers of IFDA, Minister of Roads and Urban Development and executives of the ministry.

“Ministry of Roads and Urban Development has shouldered a heavy responsibility regarding the US sanctions against Iran. Preventing the transportation of medicines and health-based items such as medicine and medical equipment has been one of the main tools of sanctions imposed by enemies against the Iranian people.”

Following the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, also known as COVID-19, in the country, enemies imposed tough sanctions against the country and hampered Iran’s access to the medical supplies in the fight against the pandemic, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the deputy minister of health and medical education pointed to the proper cooperation and interaction of the Ministry of Roads with all its might, including airlines and shipping and road transportation companies, and added, “with the constructive talks made between health and roads ministers on various issues, an expert-level meeting was held in the presence of director generals, heads of relevant syndicates and trade unions as well as CEOs of airlines in the field of trade and production of drugs and medical equipment.”

Earlier, Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, in separate letters to the UN secretary general, director general of World Health Organization [WHO] and UNICEF chief, called on international communities to stand against the cruel and unjust US sanctions imposed against Iranian people amid the pandemic.

