Syrian MP terms US sanctions as 'war crimes'

A member of the Syrian Parliament, Mohammad Fawaz said that imposing sanctions on foodstuff and medicine is considered a terrible war crime, and if there were justice in the world, the US would be punished for this move.

“After the defeat of its terrorist mercenaries in Syria, the US had no other option but to create starvation in Syria by imposing economic sanctions,” he said.

“Of course, the United States is not alone in this, and it has forced the European Union, as a partner in its crimes, to comply with these sanctions," Fawaz noted.

“The new sanctions indicate US defeat in the terrorist war against Syria, and it is implementing these sanctions in the hope of separating the Syrian people from the government,” he added.

He further emphasized that the Caesar Act has targeted the supply of foodstuff and medicine and noted, “We have friends and true allies, such as the Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia, and China that have always supported Syria.”

US House of Representatives passed the Caesar Act in December 2019, and President Donald Trump signed it on December 20, 2019, which has been in effect since early June 2020. According to this law, new sanctions will be imposed on individuals and institutions involved in the Syrian conflict and the country will face new financial restrictions.

