Pres. Rouhani felicitates Zimbabwe on Independence Day

“I express my sincere congratulations to you (Zimbabwean President) and heroic people of Zimbabwe on the anniversary of independence of the Republic of Zimbabwe which is the fruit of your country's anti-colonial and anti-racist struggles,” the message is read.

President Rouhani added, “I am confident that after elapse of four decades since independence of Zimbabwe, people of Zimbabwe will be able to overcome problems and dire consequences of unilateral US sanctions with their resistance and perseverance and Islamic Republic of Iran will spare no efforts to assist the country in this respect.”

In the end, President Rouhani asked the God Almighty to bestow health, prosperity and success to his Zimbabwean counterpart and dignity and pride for the people of this African country.

MA/IRN84298956