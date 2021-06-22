US can no longer talk to Iranians with language of force

Speaking in a meeting with the Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Zimbabwe Abbas Navazani on Tue., Ms. Monica Mutsvangwa reiterated that the new US government has come to this conclusion that it can no longer speak to the Iranian people with the language of force and has no other choice but to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear program and this shows high authority and power of Iran in the international arena.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on issues of bilateral, regional and international cooperation including oppressive US sanctions against Islamic Republic of Iran.

While condemning the unilateral and illegitimate US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Zimbabwean minister said that her country has always thrown its weight behind Iranian government and people in this critical situation caused by illegal and illegitimate US economic pressures imposed against Iran.

She hailed the resistance of Iranian people in the face of oppressive US sanctions.

Zimbabwe has always considered Iran as a very good model for democratic governance, she said, adding that holding of various elections in Iran indicates the existence of a high level of democracy in the Islamic Republic of Iran compared to other countries in the region with monarchies.

MA/IRN84378809