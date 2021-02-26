Parl. determined to strengthen coop. in African continent

Speaking in his meeting with the newly-appointed Zimbabwean Ambassador to Tehran Christopher Mapanga on Thu., Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated that Iranian Parliament emphasizes on the strengthening cooperation in important African continent.

During the bilateral talks, Amir-Abdollahian pointed to the unilateral and illegitimate US sanctions stated that unilateral and anti-human rights sanctions by the White House and some European countries have become a terrorist tool against nations including Republic of Zimbabwe.

Effective consultations and talks between governments and parliaments of the two countries of Iran and Zimbabwe can be a common and important step in moving towards defusing sanctions, he added.

He further stressed the importance of role of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting friendly relations between the two countries and added that Iranian Parliament emphasizes strengthening of cooperation and interactions in important continent of Africa.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian lashed out at the hegemonic regime's behavior in keeping Africa in poverty as well as exploiting and stealing rich resources of African continent and emphasized readiness of Iranian Parliament’s specialized commissions, including in the fields of economy, healthcare and treatment as well as dialogue between parliamentary friendship groups.

He then expressed his sympathy with the government and nation of Zimbabwe for victims of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, including death of Zimbabwean foreign minister caused by the deadly virus, and reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to share its experience with Zimbabwean government to help the country in the fight against COVID-19.

Zimbabwean ambassador to Tehran, for his turn, pointed to the great and salient progresses of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fields of science, technology, defense and sustainable development and reiterated, “Considering the role and position of the two countries' parliaments in the field of legislation and monitoring the government's performance, strengthening and bolstering bilateral parliamentary ties is of paramount importance for his respective country.”

The Embassy of Republic of Zimbabwe in Iran will spare no effort to strengthen relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and further expansion of interactions between the two countries is on the agenda, he added.

