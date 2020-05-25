JCPOA opponents seeking to undermine Tehran-IAEA coop.: Ulyanov

"The purpose of #JCPOA is to restore confidence in exclusively peaceful nature of nuclear program of #Iran," he tweeted.

"The deal fulfills this task. No sign of military dimension was found. The goal of opponents is opposite- to undermine confidence and cooperation between Tehran and #IAEA," he added.

In another tweet earlier on Monday, he wrote: "Opponents of #JCPOA call for a “renewed coalition of pressure on Tehran”. In their latest article in Newsweek they try to instruct #IAEA what it “must” and “ should” do."

"IAEA is independent. It’s Board of Governors and Secretariat will decide for themselves on how to proceed," he noted.

Ulyanov believes that the US efforts to retain rights of partnership in the 2015 nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, are groundless since Washington has already withdrawn from the pact.

Two years after the United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, the Trump administration is looking to extend a UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran, a strategy designed to kill the deal for good.

In a May 9 statement marking the second anniversary of the Donald Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pledged to “exercise all diplomatic options” to extend the UN ban on conventional arms sales to and from Iran beyond its current expiry date on October 18.

