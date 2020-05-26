Iranian envoy urges US to implement its intl. commitments

The US should know that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], UN Security Council Resolution 2231, Nonproliferation Treaty [NPT], non-sponsoring terrorism, etc. are of other international commitments that should be observed and implemented strictly.

In his twitter account on Tue., Soltani wrote, “it is a good thing that the United States has finally realized that it must respect its obligations and responsibilities to the international treaties including freedom of trade and maritime.”

The US should know that JCPOA, UNSCR 2231, NPT and non-sponsoring terrorism, etc. are of the other international commitments that should be observed strictly, he reiterated.

"This must make it clear to the warlords that the observance of international rules and treaties by governments, including the United States, will create a safer world for all countries and the United States," he added.

The Oil Tanker Tracking Center announced in a Twitter message on Monday that the first ship containing Iranian fuel was anchored at the El Palito refinery in Venezuela.

Earlier on Monday, he tweeted, "not displaying aggression against Iranian tankers indicates that wisdom, foresight and prudence are still alive in some parts of the country's sovereignty.”

"This must make it clear to the warlords that the observance of international rules and treaties by governments, including the United States, will create a safer world for all countries and the United States," he added.

The Oil Tanker Tracking Center announced in a Twitter message on Monday that the first ship containing Iranian fuel was anchored at the El Palito refinery in Venezuela.

As reported, the second Iranian oil tanker, the 'Forest', entered the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Venezuela early Sunday, met by the country's navy.

It follows the first of five Iranian vessels carrying an estimated total of 1.53 million barrels of gasoline between them, Sputnik reported.

Three more oil tankers are expected to arrive in Venezuela from Iran, despite US threats.

MA/IRN83800227