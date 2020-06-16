E3 claims Initiating Dispute Resolution Mechanism out of good faith

The three European countries issued a statement on Tuesday called “Verification and monitoring in Iran (JCPOA) at the IAEA Board of Governors, June 2020.”

E3 claimed that Initiating Dispute Resolution Mechanism was out of good faith.

The statement says, “France, Germany, and the United Kingdom would like to thank the Director-General for his latest report (GOV/2020/26) and the Deputy Director-General for the Technical Briefing.”

“We commend the IAEA for fulfilling its mandate to verify and monitor the implementation of the JCPOA by Iran with impartiality and professionalism. We greatly value the approach the IAEA has taken in conducting its work, and welcome the Agency’s regular and objective reporting,” the statement noted.

E3 further accused Iran of violating JCPOA and claimed that they support the Nuclear Deal, saying, “As participants to the JCPoA, we reiterate our continued support for the agreement and our commitment to working towards its preservation and full implementation. We are extremely concerned by Iran’s violation of its nuclear commitments, which have grave and irreversible proliferation consequences.”

“In view of Iran’s measures contrary to the JCPOA, the E3 initiated the JCPOA’s Dispute Resolution Mechanism on 14 January. We did so in good faith and in the hope of finding a diplomatic way forward while preserving the agreement. We have been clear that our overall goal is a diplomatic solution to bring Iran back to compliance, and that this decision did not mean taking an automatic path to the UN Security Council. We encourage Iran to engage constructively in substantial discussions with us and the other remaining JCPOA participants in this regard,” the statement added.

Although European countries have used the term "violation" to refer to the reduction of Iran's obligations under the JCPOA, they have used the term "withdrawal" to refer to Washington's move which was the violation of the JCPOA by pulling out of the deal.

“We have been consistently clear in stating our regret and concern regarding the US withdrawal from the JCPOA including by not extending sanction waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects, which are key to the JCPOA and have been endorsed by UN Security Council resolution 2231. We will continue to contribute to the Arak Modernization Project and support EU-led civil nuclear cooperation projects as part of the implementation of Annex 3.”

According to the statement, “As E3, we have continued to lift sanctions as foreseen by the JCPOA and have made additional efforts to facilitate legitimate trade with Iran by making INSTEX fully operational.”

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a report last month that it was conducting "unprecedented inspections" of Iran's nuclear facilities and called for inspections of sites where small-scale nuclear research may have been carried out in early 2000.

The claim, made by the International Atomic Energy Agency, was first made by the Zionist regime.

