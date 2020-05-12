FM spox rejects US claims over Tehran’s delay in prisoner swap

“Stop talking rubbish! Since Sep2018, @JZarif has put 'universal prisoners swap' on the table, urged the United States to act responsibly about the Iranian HOSTAGES in the US & elsewhere. Your regime has reacted callously & risked their lives,” he tweeted on Monday night.

“The world is watching your action, not your word. Let our citizens go!” he added.

The tweet came in response to Acting Director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Ken Cuccinelli who had claimed that Iran is not doing enough to release the prisoners detained in the US, urging Tehran to just “Send the plane”.

While attending a Parliament meeting on Monday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there is no need for any negotiations between Iran and the US about the swap of prisoners, there are no problems in this regard and Iran will hold no talks with Americans.

He said there have been no changes in Iran's political attitude towards the US and prisoner exchanges will be done by the cooperation of the Foreign Interests Section of the Swiss Embassy in Iran.

Referring to Sirus Asgari, Iranian scientist who was arrested by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and was infected with COVID-19 in prison, Zarif said he has been exonerated and will return to Iran if his COVID19 test is negative.

