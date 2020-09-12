Iran, Belarus stress finalizing prisoners transfer agreement

Consular issues between the two countries including visa facilities for businessmen, visa and residence problems of Iranian citizens and transfer of prisoners were discussed during the meeting of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Minsk Saeed Yari with Consular Director general of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Alexander Khainovsky.

Emphasizing the good consular relations between the two countries, Khainovsky announced the readiness of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry to prepare for the holding of the "Sixth Joint Consular Commission" between Iran and Belarus in Minsk.

The two sides also stressed the need to finalize an agreement on the transfer of prisoners between the two countries.

The fifth joint consular commission was held in September 2018 in Tehran.

ZZ/IRN84036237