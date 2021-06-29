Japan extradites 3 Iranian prisoners

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Tokyo informed in a tweet that the first group of Iranian prisoners have been handed over to the country to serve their sentences in Iran.

An agreement on the transfer of prisoners between Iran and Japan has been implemented, accordingly.

"Thanks to the cooperation of the Ministry of Justice and the Consular Deputy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Justice of Japan, also due to the efforts and follow-up measure taken by Iranian Embassy in Tokyo, this morning (Tuesday) three Iranian prisoner left Japan for Tehran."

HJ/FNA14000408000285