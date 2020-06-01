154,445 people infected by coronavirus, death toll at 7,878 in Iran

Some 2,979 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 154,445 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour in his daily press conference.

He put the number of those who lost their lives to the virus in the past 24 hours at 81, which brings the total death toll to 7,878 in Iran.

There are 2,578 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 121,004 were declared recovered.

So far, some 955,865 tests have been taken in laboratories across the country to detect infected cases, the Health Ministry spokesman said.

According to the latest figures on Monday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 6,267,669, and 373,961 have lost their lives, while 2,848,294 people have recovered.

ZZ/IRN 83807277