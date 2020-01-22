Iran falls short against reigning champion at 2020 Asian Handball C’ship

Iran had won the first half 13-11 but the defending champion finished the game 31-25.

Iran started the campaign with a 53-21 victory against New Zealand at Kuwait’s Shaikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall Complex. The team then suffered a narrow 22-20 defeat against Bahrain before overpowering the host, Kuwait, 28-24. With the results, Iran advanced to Group II of the second stage along with Qatar and South Korea.

The team will lock horns with South Korea, the most decorated team of the event with 9 titles, on Thursday and can secure a place in the semifinal with a win.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 19th edition of the championship held under the aegis of the Asian Handball Federation at Kuwait City, Kuwait from Jan. 16 to 27. The event acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt.

