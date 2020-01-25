Iran handball misses chance to be at world c’ship in 30 seconds

Iran had won the first half 14-11 but it was South Korea that came back from the behind in the second half to level the game at 17-17. The nail-biting match went forward so closely and Iran was ahead 24-23 till the last 30 seconds but an equalizer destroyed the team’s dream to stand on the Asian podium and secure a place in World Championship.

Accordingly, South Korea advanced to the semifinal on goal difference.

Iran started the campaign with a 53-21 victory against New Zealand at Kuwait’s Shaikh Saad Al-Abdullah Sports Hall Complex. The team then suffered a narrow 22-20 defeat against Bahrain before overpowering the host, Kuwait, 28-24 and experiencing a 31-25 defeat against the reigning champion Qatar.

Iran will take on UAE on Saturday for the fifth-place playoff.

The 2020 Asian Men's Handball Championship is the 19th edition of the tournament held under the aegis of the Asian Handball Federation at Kuwait City, Kuwait from Jan. 16 to 27. The event acts as the Asian qualifying tournament for the 2021 World Men's Handball Championship in Egypt.

MAH/ 4833547