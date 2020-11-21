  1. Politics
US extends sanctions waiver Iraq to buy Iranian electricity

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – The US State Department gave a 45-day waiver extension to Iraq on November 20, allowing it to keep paying for electricity imports from Iran.

"The Secretary has renewed the sanctions waiver for Iraq to engage in financial transactions related to the import of electricity from Iran," a State Department spokesperson said on Saturday.

"The waiver ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports."

The prior 60-day waiver extension was due to expire on Nov. 22.

The sanction waivers have been extended for Iraq since US sanctions on Iran’s energy exports snapped back in 2018.

Iraq and Iran share a 1,400-kilometer-long border. For their run-of-the-mill maintenance, Iraqis depend on Iranian companies for many things from food to machinery, electricity, natural gas, fruits and vegetables.

