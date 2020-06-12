Anti-Iranian circles seek to create fear regarding NPT: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Friday, Ulyanov wrote, “Problems with the access of #IAEA to 2 sites in #Iran stem to a large extent from the fact that there are no clear rules in the Agency on the use of information received from third countries. It is high time to address this issue, as Russia proposed long ago, to prevent a repetition.”

He further noted that anti-Iranian circles are striving to create fear and claim that the recent report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calls for immediate action regarding the non-proliferation treaty.

According to Ulyanov, a report by the IAEA referred to the possible dimensions of Iran's nuclear activities, which, if carried out, were stopped by Iran in 2004.

The issue of Iran's nuclear activities was raised due to the claims of the United States and some of its allies, especially the Zionist regime, about Iran's legal nuclear activities, in order to raise doubts about the peaceful nature of the Islamic Republic's nuclear program.

FA/IRN 83818980