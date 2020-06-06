Leak of IAEA confidential report on Iran outrageous: Ulyanov

In a Saturday tweet, Ulyanov wrote, “Today’s #IAEA report on safeguards implementation in #Iran was published by western news agencies 5 minutes after its distribution among members of the Board of Governors.”

“The regime of confidentiality in the Agency doesn’t work at all,” he added.

Ulyanov wrote, “The leak of #IAEA confidential report on #Iran is outrageous, but it may have one positive implication,” adding, “It is clear from the content that the issue is of no immediate proliferation concern. Events (if any) took place 20 years ago. The problem lies in a different dimension.”

In another tweet, he said, “I am absolutely sure that the leak of confidential #IAEA reports on #Iran isn’t the fault of Secretariat of the Agency.”

“This is the responsibility of some individual Member States who leak the reports to #US media in a hope that they will create an unhealthy atmosphere around Iran,” he added.

Earlier, Iran's Permanent Ambassador to the International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said that the IAEA's new report on JCPOA both signifies the continuation of IAEA's verification activities and portrays Iran's actions in implementing its decisions to suspend its JCPOA commitments.

