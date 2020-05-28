Iran records 2,258 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Thursday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 143,849 with the death toll standing at 7,627.

According to Jahanpour, 2,543 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 112,988 people have recovered.

So far, 876,492 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 357,800 with over 5.8 million known cases of infection and more than 2.5 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

