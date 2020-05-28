Iran to tighten Persian Gulf security belt: General Hatami

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of new offensive speedy boats in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas on Thursday, Brigadier General Hatami said, “Today, with the delivery of the domestically-built offensive boats to IRGC’s naval fleet, the security belt of the Persian Gulf, especially the strategic Strait of Hormuz, will be more tightened than before.”

IRGC naval fleet received 112 new-generation missile-launching speed boats of different classes today in the southern waters.

Brigadier General Hatami noted that “over 80% of the equipment, including telecommunications, radars, and control and monitoring systems, used in the vessels delivered to the IRGC today, is domestically manufactured, and all their weapons systems have been localized under the supervision of the Defense Ministry.”

Referring to the instructions of Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on “production surge” in the current year, the Defense Minister, said, “Certainly, following the orders of the Leader over boosting the power and capabilities of the Islamic Republic's navy, we will increase the depth of our presence in free waters through the design and manufacture of different surface and sub-surface vessels.”

He ensured that the country’s defense capabilities will also observe a considerable leap on the ground, see and air as well as the electronics and aerospace this year.

The top General referred to the delivery of Damavand destroyer, Separ (Shield) warship, and light and semi-heavy submarines, including Ghadir and Fateh to the armed forces, as well as other patrols, search and rescue vessels to the police as measures of the Ministry of Defense in equipping the armed forces fleet in the Persian Gulf and along the Sea of Oman.

Iran has made major breakthroughs in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing military equipment and hardware despite facing US sanctions and Western economic pressure.

The Islamic Republic says its military power is solely for defensive purposes against enemy threats.

