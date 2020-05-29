Security of Persian Gulf is common interest of regional countries: Brig. Gen. Hatami

He made the remarks in his visit to the Marine Industries Organization of the Ministry of Defense in Bandar Abbas on Friday.

He also visited the final stages of constructing and equipping Dena Destroyer and Saba Mine-Hunting Vessel.

Hatami emphasized the need for the completion of construction operation of Dena Destroyer and also Saba Mine-Hunting Vessel and added, “in the current situation tough US sanctions imposed against the country, the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics is determined to take a giant stride in realizing the motto of the current year, i.e. ‘surge in production’, with manufacturing and constructing the most sophisticated defense equipment as well as promoting Iran defensive deterrence power.”

He pointed to Dena Destroyer as one of the most advanced vessels in the world and added, “it is hoped that the destroyer would be delivered to Iran’s Navy soon.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir Hatami referred to the construction of Saba Mine-Hunting Vessel by the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Marine Industries Organization as one of the honors of Iran’s Navy and added, “Saba Mine-Hunting Vessel is tasked with identifying and destroying a variety of marine mines in the regional waters.”

Presently, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy has stabilized its powerful presence in the arena of safeguarding Iranian waters and is actively involved in fulfilling naval missions in international waters authoritatively, he said, adding, “the powerful and strong presence of Iran’s Navy is known as a reliable support in the fight against terrorism at seas.”

