Larijani felicitates counterparts in Islamic countries on Eid al-Fitr

“Accept my most sincere congratulations on the occasion of auspicious Eid al-Fitr,” Larijani wrote in a message on Saturday.

"In the contemporary world of today, I believe that the role and performance of Islamic countries' parliaments have been effective in addressing the challenges facing the Islamic world such as the coronavirus global pandemic. In the current situation, Islamic countries are going through a difficult test which is a basis for strengthening empathy and unity among the Islamic Ummah.”

In the light of Islamic teachings and under the auspices of trust and unity among Muslims, “I hope that excellence and brilliance of civilization of Islamic world will emerge and the countenance of the pure Islam, which is based on the symbol of peace, compassion, kindness, friendship, and cooperation, will be more visible,” he added.

“I seize the opportunity to wish evermore success, prosperity, and blessing for Parliament speakers, governments and people of Islamic countries on this great occasion.”

Larijani further wished a bright future full of success for the Islamic Ummah.



Eid al-Fitr is the first day of the tenth month of Islamic calendar when Muslims celebrate the arrival of Shawwal and the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

