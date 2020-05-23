Health min. congratulates Eid al-Fitr to counterparts in Islamic countries

In a separate message on Saturday, Iranian Minister of Health Saeed Namaki congratulated Eid al-Fitr to health ministers of Islamic countries, saying that Eid al-Fitr is a reminder of abandoning one's desires for God's pleasure, and the day is a renewal of loyalty, unity, friendship, and brotherhood.

The world is celebrating the great Islamic holiday while the outbreak of the coronavirus is a common challenge all over the world and today it is necessary for Islamic countries to stand united against the challenge to overcome the crisis, he added.

