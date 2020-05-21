2,392 new coronavirus infections confirmed in Iran: spokseman

The total number of infections and deaths has hit 129,341 and 7,249 respectively, said Jahanpour on Thursday during his daily briefing.

He added that 100,564 patients with the disease have gained recovery, while 2,655 others are in critical condition.

The spokesman also pointed that 746,045 tests have so far been conducted to diagnose cases across the country.

So far more than 5,105,902 people across the globe have tested positive for the COVID-19 while the global death toll has passed 330,000.

