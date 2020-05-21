  1. Iran
May 21, 2020, 2:40 PM

2,392 new coronavirus infections confirmed in Iran: spokseman

TEHRAN, May 21 (MNA) – According to Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour, 2,392 new coronavirus cases and 66 deaths have been confirmed in Iran during the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections and deaths has hit 129,341 and 7,249 respectively, said Jahanpour on Thursday during his daily briefing.

He added that 100,564 patients with the disease have gained recovery, while 2,655 others are in critical condition.

The spokesman also pointed that 746,045 tests have so far been conducted to diagnose cases across the country.

So far more than 5,105,902 people across the globe have tested positive for the COVID-19 while the global death toll has passed 330,000.

